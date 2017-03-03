Scots Cafe Gears Up for Irish Festival

Highland Park High School will once again have a presence at the North Texas Irish Festival. The Scots Cafe, a catering service run by HPISD students in the Transitions Program, will be serving baked potatoes all weekend during the event at Fair Park.

The Transitions Program helps students with special needs make the jump to life after high school. Students in the Scots Cafe learn valuable job skills like food handling, preparation and serving, hospitality, and how to operate a cash register.

According to Program Coordinator Yvette Cardenas, the Scots Cafe helps instill a level of confidence in students and provides them with the proper skills and tools to enter the workforce.

“Our ultimate goal is to get these students into the community with a paid job,” Cardenas said. “When you come to the Scots Cafe, we want you to see their abilities – not their disabilities.”

The Scots Cafe can often be found serving food on special occasions for teachers at each Highland Park ISD campus, PTA meetings and other events.

Below are the times that the Scots Cafe will operate this weekend:

6-11 p.m., Friday, March 3

10 a.m.-11 p.m., Saturday, March 4

11 a.m.-8 p.m., Sunday, March 5