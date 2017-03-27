Shelton School Gears Up for Annual Stampede Benefit Auction

Shelton School Parents’ Association (SPA) will host its annual Stampede benefit auction at 6 p.m. April 8 at the Bomb Factory in Deep Ellum. This year’s theme is “Epic Journeys Begin at Shelton.” The evening includes a cocktail reception, seated dinner, live and silent auctions, and musical entertainment by Voyage, a Journey tribute band.

Honorary event chairs are a group called Shelton Sweet Sixteen comprising 16 alumni, all of whom now have children enrolled at Shelton. Stampede benefit co-chairs are Stephanie Hardeman and Leti Lackey. Holly Vitullo and Bailey Ann Broughton are 2016-17 co-president of SPA, which sponsors the event.

Live auction highlights include several getaways as well as a guitar signed by Don Henley and a chef-prepared meal at home.

Silent auction items include custom jewelry, home décor, sports tickets and autographed sports memorabilia.

Auction proceeds go toward enhanced curriculum programs and improved facilities, financial aid, and staff salaries and benefits.

Founded in 1976, Shelton is the largest independent school worldwide for intelligent students with learning differences. It currently has 931 students, grades early childhood through high school.