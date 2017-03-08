SMU Students Win Local American Advertising Awards

Students at the Temerlin Advertising Institute (TAI) at SMU’s Meadows School of the Arts won multiple honors in the Student category of the 55thannual American Advertising Federation (AAF) American Advertising Awards local competition, hosted by AAF-Dallas on February 23 at The Bomb Factory in Dallas. The trophies are known as the ADDYs.

SMU students won four awards in four categories, including two of the four gold awards presented to student entries, as well as two silver awards. All silver- and gold-winning submissions are eligible to advance to the district-level competition in Fort Worth, April 6-8.

“I am thrilled with the culture of creativity that has formed in Temerlin Advertising Institute,” TAI director Steven Edwards said. “With the addition of Mark Allen to the faculty, along with Willie Baronet and Cheryl Mendenhall, we have a team of experts who push students to push themselves creatively. The results are students winning a greater number of awards, and more prestigious awards, each year.”

Over 500 entries were submitted in the local competition this year from area advertising agencies and universities.

The local American Advertising Awards are the first level of a three-tier national competition. Local winners may advance to the district level, and district winners compete in the national American Advertising Awards in New Orleans on June 10.

At the national level, student entries are eligible for a finalist certificate, a national Student American Advertising Award for first-place winners, and a $1,000 cash prize for the national Best of Show winner.

The American Advertising Awards are the advertising industry’s largest and most representative competition, recognizing and rewarding creative excellence in the art of advertising.

The SMU winning entries were as follows:

GOLD AWARD

CLIENT: Hypnotic Donuts

CATEGORY: Illustration

CREDITS: Tiffany Giraudon and Helen Rieger

CLIENT: Charity Navigator

CATEGORY: Integrated Campaigns

CREDITS: Helen Rieger and Jackson Foley

SILVER AWARD

CLIENT: Zero Gravity

CATEGORY: Logo Design

CREDITS: Samantha Butz

CLIENT: Bands in Town

CATEGORY: Magazine Advertising

CREDITS: Morgan Hoff and Liz Martinelli