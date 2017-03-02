The Lamplighter School Hosts Night in Havana Auction

It was a night to remember for Lamplighter School parents. They channeled their inner Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz as they danced the night away at the Night in Havana themed auction at the Hall of State in Fair Park.

There was a live auction including prizes such as trips to Miami South Beach and Southern California. Perhaps the most sought after prize was “Head of School for the Day” where a family’s son or daughter could fill the shoes by running meetings, greeting students, and making special announcements.