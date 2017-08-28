UP Elementary Starts School Year at New, Temporary Campus

A bagpiper and the University Park Elementary mascot stood at the doors of 8385 Durham St. Monday morning to welcome in the building's temporary tenants – UP Elementary students – for the 2017-18 school year. As they navigated their way through the unlived-in halls, students and parents took in the state-of-the-art features that seemed to be around every corner of the school. From an abundance of natural lighting, outdoor learning spaces, and a produce garden to a roll-down projector, extra-secure entrances, and walls you can write on, it seemed everyone felt right at home.

UP students will return next fall to a (permanent) brand new school at the original location on Amherst Avenue.