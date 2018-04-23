Correction: Mislabeled Political Advertisement

An advertisement in the May issue of Park Cities People (page 40) was improperly labeled as a political advertisement paid for by University Park City Council candidate Nick Farris.
Park Cities People regrets the error.
by Staff Report · April 23, 2018
Tags: correction
