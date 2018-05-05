Goodwin Elected HP Mayor; Farley, Biddle, Armstrong, Prichard Win UP Council Seats

Margo Goodwin has been elected mayor of Highland Park, according to preliminary unofficial returns posted at hptx.org.

Goodwin, a Highland Park Town Council member, got more than 87 percent of the vote in the race to replace Joel Williams, who was term limited.

Goodwin received 442 votes, Sam Tamborello, 66.

The Highland Park Town Council seats were also up for election, but those races were uncontested with five candidates seeking the five seats.

In University Park, Liz Farley (1,092 votes) and incumbents Randy Biddle (939), Taylor Armstrong (974), and Gage A. Prichard Sr. (988), as the top four vote getters, were elected to the City Council, according to uptexas.org.

The other candidates were Nick Farris (with 798 votes) and Jeff Barker (137).

University Park Mayor Olin Lane was reelected after running unopposed.

In Highland Park ISD's only contested School Board race, incumbent Lee Elizabeth Michaels had 952 of the early votes, more than 85 percent, according to Dallas County Elections. Challenger Renee Arumugam had 160.