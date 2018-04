Colin Allred, an attorney and former NFL player, and Lillian Salerno, an attorney and businesswoman, face off in the May 22 Democratic Primary runoff for the District 32 U.S. House Race. The winner will challenge incumbent

U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Dallas, in November for a district Hillary Clinton narrowly won in 2016.

Early voting runs May 14-18. Visit dallascountyvote.org for polling information.

