Vote Count: Dallas bond proposals, Texas amendments headed for approval; Dallas County Schools headed for closure

The city of Dallas' billion dollar bond package appeared well on its way to voter approval while Dallas County Schools looked headed for closure as ballots were counted late Tuesday night. Statewide, seven new amendments to the Texas Constitution were headed toward passage.

According to Dallas County Elections, unofficial cumulative results showed with most precincts reporting all 10 Dallas bond proposals headed toward overwhelming passage. Countywide, more than 57 percent of ballots favored closing Dallas County Schools, the bus service provider for Dallas ISD, Highland Park ISD, and other school districts.