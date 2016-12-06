Antle – Gandy

Cathy Travis of Monument, Colo. and Greg Antle of Englewood, Colo. are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Brittany Nicole Antle, to Matthew Edwin Gandy, son of Susan and Woodrow Gandy of the Bluffview area of Dallas.

The bride is a graduate of Cherry Creek High School in Greenwood Village, Colo. She received a BA in integrative physiology from the University of Colorado. Brittany is in her final year of medical school at Ross University School of Medicine.

The groom is a graduate of The Episcopal School of Dallas. He received a BS in journalism from the University of Colorado. Matt is in his final year of medical school at Ross University School of Medicine.

The couple plan a May 20, 2017 wedding at The Pines at Genesee in Golden, Colo..