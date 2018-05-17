Bowen – Anbouba

The family of James Anies Anbouba of Highland Park is pleased to announce his engagement to Carly Marie Bowen of Nashville, Tenn.

On Saturday, March 30, during a walk along the Trinity River, James surprised Carly, asking for her hand in marriage and presenting her with a newly designed engagement ring incorporating his late mother’s engagement stones. The two first met in kindergarten at The Lamplighter School, but Carly’s family moved to Tenn. shortly after. They later reconnected and began dating their freshman year at Texas Christian University.

The bride is a graduate of Franklin Road Academy of Nashville, Tenn. She received a degree in graphic design and business from Texas Christian University and is employed as a graphic designer at ClubCorp. She is the daughter of Jan and Joe Bowen, and the granddaughter of Dallas and Rose Marie Bryan, of Franklin, Tenn. and Anne and Dan Bowen Sr., of Madison, Miss.

The groom is a graduate of Highland Park High School. He received a degree in applied geoscience and energy management from Texas Christian University. He is employed as an associate analyst with Energy Transfer. He is the son of Imad Anbouba and the late Kimberly Goss Anbouba, and the grandson of the late James and Mertie Goss, of Dallas, and the late Khair Alah and Margaux Anbouba of Homs, Syria.

The couple plans to wed in June of 2019 in Nashville. They look forward to continuing to live in Dallas and everything their future holds.