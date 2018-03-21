Cummings – Gray

Mrs. Linda Sue Dixon and Mr. Roy Michael Cummings of Portland, Ore. are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Morgan Janet Dixon Cummings, to Robert O’Neal Gray II, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Sargent of Preston Hollow and Mr. and Mrs. Robert O’Neal Gray of Highland Park.

The bride is a 2005 graduate of David Douglas High School in Portland, Ore. She received a Bachelor of Science in management science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a Masters of Business Administration from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Morgan is a corporate strategy consulting leader at Southwest Airlines.

The groom is a 2004 graduate of Highland Park High School. He received a Bachelor of Business Administration in real estate from the University of Mississippi. O’Neal is president of SFRC Holdings.

The couple plan a mid-May wedding at the Texas Discovery Gardens.