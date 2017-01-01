Farris – Thompson

Mr. and Mrs. John Charles Farris of University Park are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Lora Kathryn Farris, to Joseph Landon Thompson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Joe William Thompson of Plano, Texas.

The bride is a graduate of Highland Park High School. She received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Washington and Lee University. Lora is the Director of Marketing for the North Texas Food Bank. The groom is a graduate of Plano Senior High School and is owner of a commercial construction and demolition company.

The couple plan a July 1, 2017 wedding at The Vintage Estate in Yountville, Calif.