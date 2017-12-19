Foster – James

Mr. and Mrs. Peter James Foster of University Park are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Taylor Rae Foster, to Jeffrey Raymond James, son of Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Ray James Jr., also of University Park.

The bride is a graduate of Highland Park High School. She received a Bachelor of Business Administration, triple majoring in business fellows, accounting and marketing with a minor in Spanish, and a Masters of Accountancy from Baylor University, where she was also a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. Taylor is a tax consultant with Deloitte in Dallas.

The groom is also a graduate of Highland Park High School. He received a Bachelor of Business Administration, with a double major of finance and economics, from Baylor University where he was also a member of Kappa Omega Tau fraternity. Jeffrey is an analyst with J.P. Morgan Private Bank in Dallas.

The couple plan to exchange vows May 19, 2018 at Ellis Chapel at Park Cities Baptist Church with a reception following at the Dallas Country Club.