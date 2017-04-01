Frost-Castillo

Mr. and Mrs. Philip Scott Frost and Mr. and Mrs. Esteban Huerta Gonzales of University Park are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Kelly Hays Frost, to Adam Jacob Castillo, son of Mr. and Mrs. Steven I. Castillo of El Paso, Texas.

The bride is a graduate of Highland Park High School. She received a Bachelor of Science in child development with a minor in Spanish from Vanderbilt University and a Masters of Science in nursing, also from Vanderbilt University. Kelly is a pediatric nurse practitioner at Texas Children’s Hospital.

The groom is a graduate of Coronado High School in El Paso. He received a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering with a minor in business from Texas A & M University. Adam is an account manager for Hunton Trane.

The couple will exchange vows at Highland Park United Methodist Church on August 26, 2017 with a reception following at the Adolphus Hotel.