Harding-Woidneck

Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Joseph Harding Jr. of University Park are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Julia Elizabeth Harding, to Brian Scott Woidneck, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Dean Woidneck of Brea, California.

The bride is a graduate of Highland Park High School. She received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Baylor University. Julie is an executive director at JPMorgan Chase.

The groom is a graduate of Brea Olinda High School. He received a Bachelor of Business Administration in real estate finance and development from the University of Southern California. Brian is co-founder and principal of StoneHawk Capital Partners.

The couple was engaged in October 2016 and plan to exchange vows on June 17, 2017 at the Roaring Fork Club in Basalt, Colo.