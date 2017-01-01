Longino-Huckin

Mr. and Mrs. George Franklin Longino lll of Highland Park are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Lane Fleming Longino, to Matthew Tavenner Huckin, son of Dr. and Mrs. William Price Huckin lll, also of Highland Park.

The bride is a graduate of The Madeira School in McLean, Va. She received a Bachelor of Arts in history in 2009 from the University of Georgia. Fleming is a lead marketing specialist for Deloitte.

The groom is a graduate of Highland Park High School. He received a Bachelor of Science in business management from Louisiana State University in 2009. Matthew is the owner of Valhalla Real Estate.

The couple will exchange vows May 20, 2017 at Church of the Incarnation.