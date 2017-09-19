Lott – Bolin

Mr. and Mrs. Harry Lender Lott Jr. of Holcomb, Mississippi are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Mary Katherine Lott, to Ross Sterling Bolin, son of Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Sterling Bolin of Highland Park.

The bride is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Pat Gilbert McMahen Sr. of Water Valley, Miss. and Mr. and Mrs. Harry Lender Lott Sr. of Holcomb, Miss.

The groom is the grandson of the late Dr. and Mrs. William Robert Ross of Indianola, Miss. and the late Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Phillips Bolin of Wichita Falls, Texas.

The bride is a graduate of Kirk Academy in Grenada, Miss. She attended the University of Mississippi and graduated from The University of Mississippi Medical Center with a Bachelor of Science in dental hygiene. While at the University of Mississippi she was a member of Chi Omega sorority. She is currently employed as a registered dental hygienist at a private practice in Dallas.

The groom is a graduate of Highland Park High School. He received his Bachelor of Business Administration from the Neeley School of Business at Texas Christian University where he double majored in finance and accounting while minoring in energy technology management. While at Texas Christian University he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. He is currently a financial analyst for Sterling Private Capital in Dallas.

The couple will exchange wedding vows on October 28, 2017 at Highland Park United Methodist Church with a reception to follow at Arlington Hall at Lee Park.