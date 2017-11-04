Macatee – Oden

Mr. and Mrs. George P. Macatee IV of Dallas are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, McBride Elizabeth Macatee, to Madison Lee Oden II, son of Mr. Madison Lee Oden of Dallas and Ms. Carey Middlebrooks Oden.

The bride is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. George P. Macatee III of Dallas, and Mr. and Mrs. John T. Stuart III, also of Dallas. The groom is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Payne of Dallas, the late Mr. Jerry Dean Oden, Mrs. Mary Tom Middlebrooks of Chapel Hill, Texas and the late Mr. Phillip P. Middlebrooks.

The bride is a graduate of Highland Park High School. She received a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology from the University of Texas where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta. She works for the National Football Foundation. The groom is a graduate of Highland Park High School. He pursued a business degree at the University of Alabama where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta. He works for Allied Solutions.

The couple will exchange vows April 21, 2018 at Highland Park Presbyterian Church followed by a reception at Brook Hollow Golf Club.