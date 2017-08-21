Roth – Linder

Mr. and Mrs. Bob Roth of Highland Park are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Caroline Anne Roth , to Geoffrey Michael Linder, son of Mr. and Mrs. Mark Linder of Highland Village, Texas

The bride is a graduate of Highland Park High School. She received a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from Texas Christian University. Caroline is a service product manager for Weir Oil & Gas.

The groom is a graduate of Marcus High School in Flower Mound, Texas. He received a Bachelor of Science in business management from Southwestern Assemblies of God University. Geoff is a partner/owner of Filta Environmental Kitchen Solutions.

The couple will marry November 11, 2017 at Marie Gabrielle with a reception to follow.