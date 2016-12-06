Sisk – Pickering

Tony and Cathy Sisk, of Dallas, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Jamie Amanda, to Douglas Wade Pickering Jr. Doug is the son of Jeanette and Lamar Norsworthy of Highland Park and Joanie and Doug Pickering Sr., of Dallas.

Amanda is a 2004 graduate of Highland Park High School. She received a BS in communications from Texas A&M University in 2008 and is a legal recruiter at Fish & Richardson. Doug is a 1997 graduate of Culver Military Academy. He received a BS in financial economics from Southern Methodist University in 2001. He is owner of DWP BBQ and co-owner/executive chef/pit master of a new restaurant concept planned to open in 2017.

An April wedding in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico is planned.