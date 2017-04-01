Sowell – Deutscher

Mr. and Mrs. James E. Sowell of Dallas are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Catherine Laine Sowell, to Layne Adair Deutscher Jr., son of Mrs. Emily Deutscher and Mr. Layne Deutscher Sr. of Dallas.

Laine is a graduate of Highland Park High School. She received a Bachelor of Science in communication studies from the University of Texas.

Layne is also a graduate of Highland Park High School. He received a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance from the University of Georgia.

The couple will marry on June 24, 2017 at St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church.