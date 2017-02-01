Walters – Hughes

Mr. and Mrs. Rob Walters of University Park are pleased to announce the engagement of their son, Robert Cavanagh “Cav” Walters, to Julia Silsby Hughes, daughter of Ms. Annette Hughes, of Cotuit, Mass., and Mr. Herbert Hughes, of Fort Worth, Texas.

The groom is a 2009 graduate of Highland Park High School. He received a Bachelor of Arts in History from Claremont McKenna College. Cav is a private equity associate with Kohlberg Kravis & Roberts of Menlo Park, Calif. and will begin at the Stanford Graduate School of Business in the fall of 2017.

The bride is a 2009 graduate of Fort Worth Country Day. She received a Bachelor of Arts in English literature from Scripps College. Julia is a 4th grade teacher at The Mission Preparatory School in San Francisco.

The couple will exchange vows June 24, 2017 in Saratoga Springs, Calif.