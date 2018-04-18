NorthPark Center Presents a Concert Under the Stars

NorthPark Center is inviting the community to experience the acclaimed Dallas Symphony Orchestra live in concert.

Renowned DSO Music Director Jaap van Zweden returns to NorthPark for a free, open-air Concert Under the Stars April 21 in CenterPark Gardens. Guests are invited to bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy food and drink available for purchase from select NorthPark restaurants.

The upbeat program showcases crowd-pleasing, classical favorites with short pieces that are tuneful and encourage audience involvement. Family-friendly musical selections include:

ROSSINI: The Thieving Magpie Overture

J. STRAUSS, Jr.: Die Fledermaus Overture

J. STRAUSS, Jr.: The Blue Danube Waltz WAGNER: Lohengrin: Prelude to Act 3

WAGNER: Ride of the Valkyries, from Die Walküre