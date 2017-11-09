Arboretum Opens A Tasteful Place

Take a break from the hustle and bustle of life with a little fresh air, some quality time outdoors, and hands-on lessons in farm-to-table (actually, garden-to-table) cooking.

At the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden’s new 3.5-acre edible display garden, A Tasteful Place, there’s something to do 362 days out of the year.

The garden features an array of vegetables, herbs, and flowers tailored for both beginners and seasoned gardeners alike. There’s also an outdoor kitchen referred to as the “tasting plaza,” where guests can learn how to grow, harvest, and cook food directly from the garden.

“One of the things we want people to take away from this [is] knowing what they can grow in their own food garden at home month-by-month,” said Dave Forehand, vice president of gardens at the Arboretum.

Interactive cooking classes led by professional chefs will be held inside the indoor pavilion, a 3,600-square-foot building with 180-degree views of the garden and White Rock Lake.

Tastings from the garden are offered seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. And there is no extra charge — it comes included with the Arboretum entrance fee.

Autumn at the Arboretum

Experience an intricate display of more than 90,000 pumpkins, gourds, and squash creatively showcased in a Pumpkin Village — an area in the garden where structures are made of pumpkins and everything is set up to an imaginative theme.

This year, guests can expect an authentic yellow-brick road that winds its way through notable scenes from The Wizard of Oz.

“Everything is handmade here by staff,” said Torie Parsons, the Arboretum’s public events manager. “The lion made out of corn husks and corn stalks … everybody loves it.”

But it isn’t just about the scenery.

There’s also a range of events for every age group. Live music, beer tastings, pumpkin carving, trick or treating and games in the gardens, and even a visit from the Wicked Witch of the West should yield another successful season for the Arboretum.

Autumn at the Arboretum will be on display through Nov. 22.

Things To Do:

Autumn at the Arboretum:

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily through Nov. 22

Garden tastings:

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily

Games in the garden:

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturdays & Sundays

Live music:

Noon – 3 p.m. Saturdays & 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Sundays

Beer tastings:

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturdays & noon - 3 p.m. Sundays