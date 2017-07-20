Chill Out and Hit the Refresh Button

by ·

Set tables in cool pastels and blue and whites for a refreshing look. (Courtesy Christy Rost)

Tags:

You may also like...

Follow:

Latest in Education

Latest in Business

Fill out my online form.

Our Columnists

Recent Comments

THIS MONTH’S ISSUE

Events Calendar

« July 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
Thu 20

Shakespeare in the Park: The Merry Wives of Windsor

June 14 - July 21
Thu 20

Shakespeare in the Park: Quixote

June 21 @ 8:15 pm - July 22 @ 10:00 pm
Thu 20

Bridwell Library Exhibition: Devotional Printing in France, Seventeenth through Nineteenth Centuries

July 1 - September 24
Thu 20

Dallas CASA Parade of Playhouses

July 7 - July 23
Thu 20

Mufaro’s Beautiful Daughters: An African Tale

July 7 @ 7:30 pm - July 23 @ 4:30 pm