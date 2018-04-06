Dallas County Flu Deaths Reach 82 With Three More, Including A Child, This Week

The Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) reported three more flu-related deaths this week, including an 11-year-old Dallas County resident with a high-risk health condition.

This is the third pediatric death in Dallas County for the 2017-18 flu season, bringing the total number of flu-related deaths to 82. For medical confidentiality and personal privacy reasons, DCHHS does not provide additional identifying information.

A 33-year-old from Lewisville and a 77-year-old from Dallas also died. Both had high-risk conditions.

“Flu activity in Dallas County has been extremely active this season,” said Ganesh Shivaramaiyer, DCHHS interim director. “This death is an unfortunate reminder that influenza can lead to serious complications and sometimes be fatal.”

“All indications show flu activity is beginning to decrease, however, influenza is still prevalent in Dallas County,” said Dr. Christopher Perkins, DCHHS health authority and medical director. “Older adults, individuals with chronic health conditions, pregnant women, young children and infants are more vulnerable to flu illness and should still take precaution.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends a yearly flu vaccine for all persons aged 6 months and older, with rare exception. Individuals should discuss flu vaccine concerns with a health care provider. The flu vaccine DCHHS provides is an all-in-one shot that protects against multiple flu strains including the H1N1virus.

The adult flu vaccine is given in the adult immunization clinic on the first floor at the DCHHS building located at 2377 N. Stemmons Frwy in Dallas. The children’s vaccine is available at all DCHHS immunization clinics. Clinic hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information call 214-819-2162 or visit www.dallascounty.org/department/hhs/influenza.html