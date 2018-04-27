Dallas County: Teen’s Death Brings Flu-Related Fatalities to 83



Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting a 16-year-old Dallas County resident with a high-risk health condition has died after complications from the seasonal flu.

This is the fourth pediatric death in Dallas County for the 2017-2018 flu season, bringing the total number of flu-related deaths to 83. For medical confidentiality and personal privacy reasons, DCHHS does not provide additional identifying information.

“Flu activity in Dallas County has been extremely active this season,” said Ganesh Shivaramaiyer, DCHHS interim director. “This death is an unfortunate reminder that influenza can lead to serious complications and sometimes be fatal.”

“All indications show flu activity is beginning to decrease; however, influenza is still prevalent in Dallas County,” said Dr. Christopher Perkins, DCHHS health authority/medical director. “Older adults, individuals with chronic health conditions, pregnant women, young children, and infants are more vulnerable to flu illness and should still take precaution.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends a yearly flu vaccine for all persons aged 6 months and older, with rare exception. Individuals should discuss flu vaccine concerns with a health care provider. The flu vaccine DCHHS provides is an all-in-one shot that protects against multiple flu strains including the H1N1virus.