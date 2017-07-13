Enjoy Summertime Sun Poolside Safely, Beautifully

It’s summertime! Doesn’t summer always make you feel like a kid, regardless of your age? It’s a nostalgic, romantic, an easy time, and the best place to enjoy it is by the water.

Whether you are vacationing close to the equator in Brazil or the Maldives, or you’re at a beach closer to home, at the lake, or spending long days at the pool, the most important thing you can take with you is sunscreen.

How do you keep your face looking flawless without makeup and protected without feeling weighted? Start with Supergoop’s City Sunscreen Serum with SPF 30. Follow that with Nars Smooth & Protect Primer Broad Spectrum SPF 50 sunscreen.

To correct and cover, use Supergoop’s Daily Correct CC Cream SPF 35 — it will give you coverage without making you feel like you have on heavy makeup.

Finish the effect with Peter Thomas Roth Instant Mineral SPF 45 — a translucent brush-on titanium dioxid and zinc oxide powder — then follow with Supergoop’s Defense Refresh Setting Mist SPF 50. Supergoop even has a sweet little Perk Up! Lip & Cheek Treat SPF 40 to give you some color.

Pop the lip color, powder, and setting mist in your beach bag and reapply throughout the day while you’re exposed to the sun.

I found Supergoop when an ad for its mousse sunscreen (the first mousse sunscreen) popped up on Facebook. Mesmerized by the poppy blue and yellow branding, I quickly went to try it. It is light and smells great. Having it in mousse form helps give full sun coverage. As the promo video on the website described it, “Sunscreen just got fun.” It is loaded with antioxidants, it’s super hydrating, and it feels light as air. It’s a great sunscreen for kids — and what kid doesn’t love foam?

Not going to Brazil, but want your body looking Brazilian beautiful? Prep your summer skin with Sol Janeiro’s Brazilian Bum Bum Cream (it’s pronounced boom boom, and, yes, it means derrière.) This cream is heavenly, and I will probably become a Bum Bum addict. The nutty smell was delicious — it has guarana, a native Amazonian plant that has five times the caffeine of coffee, making it great for stimulating circulation, lifting, and minimizing the look of cellulite. It also contains mica, which gives your skin a Brazilian glow. Along with several other powerful ingredients, Bum Bum Cream will leave you with smooth, tight, glowing skin.

For post-sun care, Sol Janeiro’s Açaí Body Power Cream is luscious and smells amazing. Its rich antioxidants leave skin soft and silky smooth. Sol Janeiro’s full line of products includes a Brazilian Kiss Lip Butter. Since summer is such a romantic time, make sure your lips are ready and irresistible. You can find these products at Sephora or online.

I think Will Smith said it best in his song “Summertime” … “Summer, summer, summertime, time to sit back and unwind.” Wherever you summer this year, I hope you have fun, relax, and soak up every bit of sun — protect your skin while doing so!