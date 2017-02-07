From Sports Injury to Med School

by ·

Former Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Dr. John Michels works at Interventional Spine and Pain in Preston Center, where he helps other athletes avoid sports injuries. (Photo courtesy Dr. John Michels)
Former Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Dr. John Michels works at Interventional Spine and Pain in Preston Center, where he helps other athletes avoid sports injuries. (Photo courtesy Dr. John Michels)

Tags:

You may also like...

Follow:

Fill out my online form.

Our Columnists

Recent Comments

Promoted Series

THIS MONTH’S ISSUE

Events Calendar

« February 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
Wed 08

Benini: Alla Geometria, exhibition at The Museum of Geometric and MADI Art

February 1 @ 11:00 am - April 23 @ 5:00 pm
Wed 08

Ochre House Theater Presents Matthew Posey’s Dr. Bobaganush

February 1 @ 8:15 pm - February 18 @ 10:15 pm
Wed 08

DFW Winter Boat Expo Announces 2017 Dates

February 3 @ 3:00 pm - February 12 @ 5:00 pm
Wed 08

Heroine of a Thousand Pieces: The Judith Mosaics of Lilian Broca

February 6 - April 23
Wed 08

Dance of Death at SMU Bridwell Library

February 6 @ 8:00 am - May 20 @ 8:00 am