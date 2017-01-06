Indulge in December, Detox in January

When the holidays are over, it’s time to refocus, renew, and rejuvenate…and detox.

Detoxing isn’t only for our bodies, full from the gluttonous yumminess we didn’t say no to (I mean the holidays are meant for indulging and enjoying, am I right?).

The post-holiday season is also a great time for some beauty detox. While we are laser-focused on ridding our bodies of the libations and treats, we should also concentrate on our largest organ — our skin, which is affected by everything we eat. Here are a few products that can help you retain that healthy glow and start the new year fresh-faced.

Begin your beauty detox with Yogi Teas. Their Soothing Rose Hibiscus Skin DeTox tea supports a healthy glow from the inside out. Green tea supplies antioxidants for rejuvenation, while its rose petals and hibiscus cool and soothe the skin and Red Clover, Burdock, and Yellow Dock promote cleansing. Erno Laszlo, which for me brings back fond memories of childhood when my mom used their products, makes a wonderful two-step detoxifying cleanser that regulates oil production, boosts clarity, and tightens pores. First, a Detoxifying Cleansing Oil dissolves impurities and reduces the appearance of large pores. Next, a Sea Mud Deep Cleansing Bar uses mud from the Dead Sea to detoxify, exfoliate, and hydrate.

I love Philosophy; their Microdelivery Detoxifying Oxygen Peel, a two-step charcoal-based product that decongests, clarifies, calms, and brightens, leaves the skin radiant and revitalized with smaller, less noticeable pores. It also has an oxygenating effect, leaving skin soft, smooth, and hydrated.

To combat winter dryness, Origins Drink Up Intensive Overnight Mask uses Japanese seaweed to repair your skin’s barrier, preventing future dehydration and signs of premature aging. Your skin will feel quenched and moisture-rich. It’s also great for dry body patches like knees and elbows. Winter, we win!

For your nightly moisturizer needs, Estée Lauder’s NightWear Plus Anti-Oxidant Night Detox Creme will help with signs of aging like dullness and fine dry lines, giving you a softer, supple, radiant glow. Murad’s City Skin Overnight Detox Moisturizer is antioxidant-rich with Marrubium Plant stem cells, which neutralize pollutants and strengthen your skin’s barrier. Vitamin C brightens and evens tone, while nourishing botanicals help plump the skin for that youthful appearance we all crave.

You don’t have to limit getting your detox on to sleeping hours. Sonya Dakar’s Detox Daily moisturizer enhances skin’s natural immune system, protecting it against environmental damage from free radicals, and gives you all-day hydration.

Our skin is a reflection of our diet and lifestyle choices…and of all the holiday happiness we indulge in. Now is the perfect time to kickstart your year with a skin detox regimen. Start prepping today for beautifully glowing spring/summer skin. Here’s to a happy New Year and happy, healthy skin!