Skin Needs a Fall Break

Now that summer’s over and we have tanned our hides — and as cooler, dryer temperatures tease us — thankfully, the fall allows a reprieve from extreme temperatures that can wreak havoc on our largest organ.

What should you be using during the fall to rehydrate skin from summer sun damage and prepare for winter’s crispness? Body lotion.

There are so many on the market now. Lotions drew approximately $3.49 billion in sales in 2016, with Private Label leading the pack with a 7.1 percent share. However, for 2017, Private Label comes in second, according to statista.com.

The No. 1 body lotion by sales in 2017 is Gold Bond Ultimate. With $132.5 million in sales, Gold Bond Ultimate comes in a variety of options for different types of skin ailments, including eczema, psoriasis, or dry skin from Diabetes. The Aloe Lotion and the Daily Moisturizing with Vitamin E have wonderful healing properties for all skin types.

A friend of mine told me “she’s obsessed” right now with Cetaphil, which is also on the list of top sellers. Cetaphil is a great one to use in the morning as a daily lotion. Also for daily use, Kiehl’s Creme de Corps is rich and creamy without being greasy; so too the Creme de Corps Soy Milk & Honey Whipped Body Butter.

I’m not much into sugary fragrances; I don’t want to smell like a cookie or cake baking. I’m more into floral, fruity, woody, and spicy notes, but Laura Mercier’s body soufflés are some of my favorites, and they are delicious smelling and not too sweet. With four fragrances — Almond Coconut Milk, Crème Brûlée, Ambre Vanillé, and Fresh Fig (which is available for a limited time) — they are a luxurious, silky way to nourish your skin. They’re especially marvelous to use after a bath, before bed.

I’ve said before how much I adore Jo Malone fragrances, and her lotions and body crèmes do not disappoint. Plus, matching the fragrance of your lotion and perfume prolongs the smell and scents your entire body. This is a fantastic idea when going out on the town!

As with Jo Malone perfumes, mixing one fragrance of lotion with a different perfume fragrance is encouraged! With seven body lotions, 14 body crèmes, and 28 perfume options, there are countless combinations to personalize your scent.

Ethiopian actress and model Liya Kebede said, “Take good care of your skin and hydrate. If you have good skin, everything else will fall into place.” Sounds good to me! Happy fall; hydrate and moisturize to prepare for winter.