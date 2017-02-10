The Brow Awakening

In my quest for perfect eyebrows I had a procedure done that is changing the lives of many who have lost brow hair due to age, Alopecia, Trichotillomania, or other reasons. called microblading.

I feel fortunate to have naturally full eyebrows, but I have still always tried to tame them and fill them in with makeup in places hair was sparse. Age and over-tweezing have thinned them and made them a little unbalanced, so I’m always looking for a way to get back to my natural fullness and shape.

I wanted to try microblading so I could share my experience. While this technique is relatively new in the United States, it has been practiced in Asia for 25 years and in Europe for some time as well. I went to Robin Looper, owner of Highbrows Eye Couture (don’t you love that name?) in Preston Center to get the service, which she calls a “Brow Awakening”.

Microblading, a form of semi-permanent makeup applied with a handheld tool made of microneedles, is a very precise technique. First, measurements are made with a special brow ruler to make distinct points so the arch and length are exact on both sides and to your liking. Time is spent making sure the shape compliments your face and preference, and color is carefully chosen to match your hair. When applied, the microblade creates hair-like strokes as it deposits pigment. The effects of this technique last twelve to eighteen months, sometimes longer.

Robin did an extremely good job of matching the color to my already unusual hair color; so for that I was ecstatic. But I must say, it hurts like you wouldn’t believe. Thankfully a topical numbing cream is applied prior to the procedure, which helps immensely. I needed more numbing cream, as I seem to be more sensitive, so for some it may not be as painful. I say this not to scare but to prepare. Beauty sometimes hurts, but typically if it does, it’s worth it!

After the initial session, brows are very heavy and dark, but they fade with time. In four weeks minor adjustments are made during a “perfecting” session, after which your brows are again very dark and heavy, but will calm into beautiful, realistic-looking brows. It’s hard to distinguish between real hairs and microblading.

Now I even more time in the morning; I don’t have to fill in my brows with a pencil or other makeup and they stay in place without having to use product. They always look perfect. Plus, in the summer or during workouts I won’t have that fear that makeup will disappear with sweat or water, essentially taking my brows with it. While I probably didn’t need this procedure as much as others might, it has truly enhanced my brows and defined my face. I’ve found I don’t need nearly as much eye makeup and I feel like my eyebrows look like they did in my twenties. For those who have issues with their brows, no brows, or a tattooed brow, which unfortunately tends to create an unnatural line of color, this is the holy grail.

I also had a lash lift with Robin, which is basically a perm and tint for your lashes. The lash lift makes lashes go up rather than going out, creating an instant eye lift! I have been able to wear less mascara, which has been awesome, and my lashes look longer and make my eyes look open and bright. If you normally rely on lash extensions or fake lashes, I certainly recommend a lash lift for a naturally beautiful lash. It lasts about 6-8 weeks.

Need a great mascara? Try L’Oreal’s Voluminous Feline. Don’t get noticed for bad brows and lashes, get noticed for gorgeous brows and amazing lashes!