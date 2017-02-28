The Camera is Rolling – You’re On

Hey you, yes you! What’s your show about? What’s the next development? What I mean to say is — this is it! There is no dress rehearsal for life. What do you want to achieve? How do you want to affect the world around you — from your closest allies to the greater good? In Zig Ziglar’s book, Over The Top, he writes, “Live like the camera is on and the mic is always rolling.” (For those of you born in the digital era, film and sound tape used to “roll” i.e. spool around reels as it was recording or playing).

This quote inspires me in a few ways, one being — go for it! There won’t be a “next time I’m 25 (or 30 or 50!), I’ll…” Don’t wait to get healthier or learn to paint or apologize to that friend for, ya know, that thing you shouldn’t have said. Grab the reins and change your life now.

Another message of this quote is to always behave as if others can see and hear you. If you would feel awful if someone read an email or overheard a conversation you didn’t mean them to — just try not to put that stuff out into the world. If you wouldn’t say something to a person’s face, certainly don’t type it as a comment online. If you’d be mortified to watch a video of yourself behaving a certain way, don’t act that way. Look for the good in people and situations. Smile. Engage. Don’t prejudge. Spin your thoughts when you feel them veer the wrong way. In short, chase good.

“But there is so much evil and corruption in the world.” Is there? If you absorb lots of the most popular news, movies, television, and music, I can see why you might be weighed down by that heavy idea. However, most pop media is very unevenly slanted towards gossip, negativity, and violence. This is not the world most of us are lucky enough to live in. The majority of people just want to survive comfortably and hang out with loved ones. There is so much kindness, hilarity, creativity, and support all around us.

Your camera is on — what is around you, in your immediate space? Start there. If you aren’t the type of person you want to be, begin making changes now. Be conscious of the people you spend time with, the media you absorb, the energies you place yourself in the middle of. We’re made up of what we ingest. What are you feeding your senses and mind? What are you putting out there for others to feed on? How do you want to feel? What do you want to do? Make it happen — the stage is yours, my friend.

Stephanie’s current good vibe outlets include lovageinc.com, poollightsmusic.com, and realfinefood.com.