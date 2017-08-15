Anne Brown Felder Sandifer died unexpectedly on July 31, 2017 at 80 years of age in Arlington, Texas. Anne was born on August 3, 1936 in Dallas to William Davis Felder Jr. and Lucy Anne Brown Felder. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, William Davis Felder III; and her oldest son, William Jonathan Carlisle Sandifer.

She is survived by her children: Phillip Sandifer and wife Rene of Austin, Texas; Michael Sandifer and wife Corine of Nashville, Tenn.; Peggy Sandifer Henschel of Baltimore; Mary Sandifer Echols and husband Jack of Sanger, Texas from her marriage to Rev. Frank Riley Sandifer (deceased) of Wichita Falls, Texas; and Rachael Sandifer and wife Kelly Noonan of Arlington, Texas from her marriage to Robert Lampe (deceased); 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Anne lived a full life beginning her early years at the George Frierson School of Dance at 4 years old, enjoying her camping years at Camp Nagawicka in Delafield, Wisconsin, and playing piano recitals from the age of 6 at the Dallas Woman’s Forum. She graduated high school from The Bishop’s School in La Jolla, Calif. where she was equally active through the Glee Club, Altar Guild, Yearbook Staff, and Swim Club, after attending Highland Park and The Hockaday School in Dallas. She completed her education at Katharine Gibbs Secretarial School in New York City following studies at Southern Methodist University.

Affectionately known as Mom, Meemaw, Granny, and Granny/Grandma Anne, she leaves her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren with memories of affirming conversations, beautifully written cards and letters of encouragement, gathering around the piano to sing, playing croquet, badminton and bridge, dancing in the kitchen and a selfless commitment to, and unwavering love of, her family. With a strong work ethic, she was tireless in seeking to provide for all and found the greatest joy when gathered with family. She was a woman of deep faith in Jesus Christ, who found peace in giving to others, gardening, reading, and baking. Her gifts of conversation, humor, stubborn nature, and love of genealogy are passed to her family along with her love of music, sports, and the ability to never meet a stranger.

Her life was celebrated Saturday, August 5th at 10:00 am at Greenland Hills United Methodist Church in Dallas. Additionally, she will be celebrated in a private ceremony in Austin, Texas by family members unable to attend the initial gathering. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be sent to Young Life of North Dallas, 11300 N. Central Expy. # 600, Dallas, TX 75243, which had a significant impact on some of her children’s lives and where she briefly worked in the 1970s.