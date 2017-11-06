Maggie Burke Daugherty passed away peacefully while surrounded by her loving family on Friday, the 3rd of November 2017. She is a light in our lives that will never be diminished. Maggie will live forever, both in the loving arms of her Lord and in the memories of all who knew her. She was a treasure on this earth and will remain so in the hearts and minds of all who loved her.

Maggie was born in Houston, Texas on January 7, 1987 to Ann Williams Burke and William Walker Burke. She graduated from Dallas Highland Park High School in 2005, and was a 2009 graduate of Louisiana State University where she earned a B.S. degree in Psychology and was a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority.

Maggie had many gifts which made people gravitate to her. She was caring and thoughtful, and she had an uncanny ability to instantaneously see a person’s soul and make an emotional connection with them. Maggie would find the most vulnerable person in the room, and within ten minutes they would share their life story with her. She was beautiful, charming, witty and fully engaged with each person that she met. She was a good listener and a loyal friend, and as a result she understood a person’s struggles, hopes and fears. She valued relationships more than anything else in life and she focused on bringing happiness to her husband, her family and her friends.

Maggie loved being an Aunt to her nephew Walker. He called her “Aunt Sass” for her sassy attitude. She adored him, and their time together brought her such joy and happiness. Maggie had a rebellious attitude and hated rules and authority, but somehow, she could express it in a way that was actually endearing. It was another aspect of what made Maggie so fascinating. Maggie quickly recognized, and cleverly commented on all of life’s ironies. She was highly intelligent, and her observations on a wide range of topics were humorous and insightful. Maggie never wanted to be the center of attention. She was uncomfortable when she sensed the focus was on her. This created some funny moments and hilarious memories, particularly at her wedding, where, as a radiant, beautiful bride it was impossible for her to avoid being the center of attention. Maggie was highly creative, and her artistic talent was exceptional. Her drawings and paintings were remarkable, and her photographs were always meaningful and, in some cases, breathtaking. During college, she traveled to Tanzania to teach impoverished children. Both her mission and the natural beauty of the country moved her, and her letters and photographs are among many of the treasures that we will enjoy in the months and years to come.

Maggie was and is loved, cherished, treasured and adored. We are so proud of our precious daughter. She brought us countless moments of laughter and joy, and countless memories that will continue to comfort us, make us smile, and keep her present in our lives each day. Her soul was uniquely beautiful. It captured and filled our hearts from the moment of her birth to her last moments on this earth. Maggie was a blessing in our lives, and in the lives of her husband, his family and her many friends. We are grateful for every single moment that God shared her with us. Our hearts, while overwhelmed with the sadness of her passing, are warmed by knowing that we will see her again and spend eternity with her in His kingdom.

Maggie leaves behind many friends and a family that will miss her dearly. She is survived by her husband of three years, William Jonathan Daugherty, Jr.; her parents, Ann and William Walker Burke; sister Amanda Burke Bailey and her husband, Geoff; sister Abigail Burke Henderson and her husband, Logan; and nephew William Walker Bailey. She is also survived by her maternal and paternal grandmothers, Shirley Warren Williams and Patricia Hughs Burke; mother and father-in-law, Kay and William Jonathan Daugherty; brother-in-law Charles Ashton Daugherty; grandmother-in-law Alta Simmons Daugherty; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

The memorial service is to be conducted at one o’clock in the afternoon on Thursday, the 9th of November, at The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 3201 Windsor Road, Austin, Texas 78703, where The Rev. Morgan S. Allen, Rector, is to serve as officiant.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests that memorial contributions be directed toward The Nick Finnegan Counseling Center, 2714 Joanel St., Houston, Texas 77027; Teen and Family Services, 4214 N. Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin, Texas 78746; or to the charity of one’s choice.

