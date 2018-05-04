OUT AND ABOUT: 5 Places to Get a Margarita this Saturday

It's debatable what Dallas' favorite drinking holiday is, St. Patty's Day or Cinco de Mayo. But does it really matter? We're Texans and can enjoy both, right?

With that said, here is a short list of some cool Dallas spots to get a margarita this Saturday.

Harlowe MXM

The Deep Ellum newcomer will offer a specially crafted Cinco de Mayo cocktail named the Dusk till Dawn that will indeed be served, from dusk till dawn that day. The cocktail, curated by veteran barman Alex Fletcher, combines Tequila, Fresh Watermelon, Serrano Peppers, Lime Juice and Agave Nectar topped with Tajin Seasoning. The Dusk till Dawn will be offered all day for $7. To make the deal more appealing, Harlowe MXM offers one of the best views in town from their expansive rooftop patio complete with tunes and snacks to accommodate any party.

RJ Mexican Cuisine

The authentic Mexican concept located in the heart of Dallas’ West End, RJ Mexican Cuisine, will boast a special margarita and meal for Cinco de Mayo this year. First and foremost, RJ will serve a Mexican Flag Margarita, reminiscent of the Mexican Flag, complete with red, white and green in three individual layers. This margarita is a blend of frozen strawberries, tequila, pineapple juice, coconut cream, white rum, and Midori, available for $12.50. Additional details on RJ Mexican Cuisine’s Cinco de Mayo specials are available here.

Ten50 BBQ

This Cinco de Mayo, barbecue fans and margarita seeking guests can rejoice at Ten50 BBQ with specialty margaritas available for only $5 all day long on May 5! Specialty margaritas include the Ten50 Margarita made with Sauza Blue Tequila, Orange Curacao, Ten50’s sweet & sour mix and a splash of lime, the Mango Margarita with Patron Silver Tequila, Cointreau, fresh mangos, basil and Ten50’s very own sweet & sour mix. For something savory, Ten50 also boasts a Three Alarm Margarita made with Herradura Silber Tequila, jalapeno, habanero, serrano syrup, Cointreau, Ten50’s sweet & sour mix with a splash of lime.

Henry’s Majestic

Inspired by Hunter Thompson’s acclaimed 1970 essay, the Decadent And The Depraved cocktail is as much a symptom as a cause of the Kentucky Debry’s decadence and depravity. While there are numerous julep recipes out in the world, Henry’s Majestic serves a universally accepted version that would make any Tennessean proud. It is made with Thai basil leaves, black sugar simple syrup, and Woodford Reserve, and will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 5 for $5.

Y.O. Ranch Steakhouse

The West End eatery will offer a variety of specials for Cinco de Mayo as well as Dallas’ West End Fest, which falls on the same day. For Cinco de Mayo specifically, the restaurant will offer a specially crafted cocktail appropriately titled the Tex-Mex. The cocktail is a clean and simple iteration on the classic margarita, combining Jalapeno-Infused Y.O. Tequila Blanco, Cointreau, Fresh Lime Juice and Club Soda and served with a festive, tri-color ice cube. Interested guests don’t need to wait as this $10 cocktail is available throughout the month of May. Additionally, Y.O. will offer half-off appetizers all day on May 5 on the patio so diners can see the buzzing West End festival.