OUT AND ABOUT: Get Hyper for Sweet Tooth Hotel

I have a hardcore sweet tooth, so anything candy or sugar related you can definitely find me there.

When I heard about this Sweet Tooth Hotel pop-up shop coming to Dallas, I was quick to get my ticket and unapologetically the first one in line. The shop is tucked away nicely within the Victory Park area and seems to fit right in like it was meant to be.

Here's a quick rundown about this pop-up shop in case you haven't heard: Sweet Tooth Hotel is a 12,000 square-foot experiential art and retail pop up concept by Jencey and Cole Keeton, delivering five sugar-themed interactive rooms artfully created by Built By Bender and featuring work by artists Jeremy Biggers, Shamsy Roomiani, Jojo Chuang, Chelsea Delzell, Rob Wilson, Beau Bollinger, Ruben Burgess, and Dani Goodman.

I was greeted by some bubbly guides dressed in these hip, artistic jumpsuits decorated by some of the artists involved in the shop. You start in the Gift Shoppe, which is powered by Leatherology and features Kendra Scott, Hairstory, Read Between the Line, Valfre (I bought one of their cute pins), Pin Stash, and JOY Macarons.

The room was bright and fresh with the right amount of quirkiness – my anticipation was getting the best of me, and I was eager to see what was on the other side.

The guide finally opened the door and, Toto, we weren't in Kansas anymore.

A hot pink hallway that smelled of delicious candy and looked like my childhood dreams caught me completely off guard and a mural created by Jeremy Biggers made the setting feel like I was in some alternate world of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

I knew I was literally in for a treat and couldn't wait to explore the other interactive rooms. Not wanting the spoil you rotten with all the details, I will briefly go over some of my personal favorites to give you a little taste.

Wow, my puns are on point today!

Let's start with my favorite scene, the Sunset Lounge.

It's like the ideal nightclub; great vibes and chill music without the rowdy and rude people. The multiple mirrors created an infinity effect with the groovy cactuses, setting you in this desert-like neon Blade Runner vortex ... but in a good way.

The smell of something sweet yet smokey had me lingering in this room longer than anticipated and I made a note to myself to come back to the Lounge once more before I left. Each group is allowed one full hour inside the hotel, so why not.

Next up, the adorable Dream Suite (soft pink lights created this fantasy-like bedroom). There's an interactive light-up wall, a bed made up of recycled Nike shoes, two macaroon chandeliers, and actual Sweet Tarts and Starburst for you to eat (I may or may not have stuffed my pockets full of treats for later).

The neon aurora sets you up for this late night hotel vibe and I vote this room to be the more Instagram friendly for those who really care for that, like me. Your Insta-feed and followers will thank you.

I explored, laughed, and photographed my way through the other rooms, but you'll have to buy your tickets online and head on over to Sweet Tooth Hotel to see them for yourselves.