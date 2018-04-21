HarborChase Opens Near Preston Center

Silverstone Healthcare Company, which owns and develops luxury senior living communities, has opened HarborChase of the Park Cities, billed as a “new generation” assisted living and memory care community.

The $50 million-plus mid-rise, terraced, eight-story community features 134 luxury apartments at 5917 Sherry Lane, near the Dallas North Tollway and Preston Center.

“We are excited to open HarborChase of the Park Cities and welcome residents to their new home,” said Denny Alberts, chairman and CEO of Silverstone.

The senior living community offers spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with private bathrooms, wood floors, carpeted bedrooms, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, and granite countertops.

The interior is designed to create a boutique-hotel feel. Residents have an array of amenities to enjoy, including a community activity room, creative art studio, game room, and a wellness and fitness center.

A full-service salon with manicure, pedicure and massage rooms is available, plus each floor has unique social gathering and lounge areas. Formal, private and casual dining offer nutritious and seasonal chef-prepared meals served daily by director of hospitality Ke’o Velasquez, former executive sous chef at Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas.

“We will provide the residents of HarborChase of the Park Cities with not only a safe and secure home, but also a wonderful place where they can truly enjoy life,” said Tim Smick, chairman and managing partner at Harbor Retirement Associates (HRA).

The second floor consists of 29 apartments with controlled access and is dedicated specifically to memory care. Residents can enjoy private dining in a bright and colorful room designed to stimulate their senses, as well as their own private terrace and outdoor seating. The community also offers 14 apartments in “The Sound,” a program designed to provide residents with mild cognitive impairment with acceptance, attentiveness, patience, and meaningful engagement. A dedicated team of care partners will be available 24 hours a day to assist residents.