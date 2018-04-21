Historically Landmarked

Four Park Cities homes were recently landmarked by the Park Cities Historic and Preservation Society, bringing the total amount of landmarked buildings in the Park Cities to 226.

The homeowners were celebrated March 24 at a landmarking ceremony where University Park councilman Taylor Armstrong shared notable facts about the homes on a neighborhood tour. Homes included a 1933 Cape Cod owned by Glenda and Jerry Cotner; the former home of Dorothy Malone – now owned by Luci and Chris Armstrong; a Prairie style Italian Renaissance combination recently restored by Suzie and Bunker Curnes; and the 1941 French colonial/New Orleans home of Venise and Larry Stuart.