Buckner Breaks Ground on Ventana Retirement Towers

Buckner Senior Living broke ground April 20 on its $136 million Ventana continuing care retirement living towers, which will go up on 3 acres near NorthPark Center and University Park.

Ventana is Spanish for “window.” The two residential towers at North Central Expressway and Northwest Highway will offer floor-to-ceiling windows with sweeping views of the downtown Dallas skyline and the Park Cities.

The development will include 189 independent living units, 38 assisted living units, 26 specialized memory care suites, 48 skilled nursing units, and 24 rehabilitation units, according to a news release.

A variety of amenities are planned: an onsite health center, three dining areas, a wellness center with heated indoor pool, a multipurpose Grand Hall, salon and spa, rood garden terrace, outdoor lounges, patio grilling area, and underground parking.

The first residents are expected to move in before the end of 2019.

“We’re extremely pleased with the response from the community,” said Charlie Wilson, senior vice president for Buckner Retirement Services.

Whiting-Turner, a national construction company with offices in Dallas since 1996, will serve as the lead contractor for the project designed by Dallas-based D2 Architecture.

An information center featuring a 3-D model of the buildings, video virtual tour, full renderings, and site and floor plans is open in One Lincoln Park Building, 8401 North Central Expressway, Suite 725. The phone number is 214-234-1035.

Buckner International was founded in Dallas in 1879 as Buckner Orphans Home and is one of the oldest faith-based social services organizations of its kind, serving nearly half a million people each year in the United States and worldwide.

Buckner International and its retirement division, Buckner Retirement Services, is the second largest provider of non-profit senior living in Texas and 52nd largest nationally.

Buckner first opened Buckner Retirement Village in Dallas in 1954.

The nonprofit also operates these Life Plan Communities in Texas: