Highland Park Home Marks Second-Highest Dallas Sale of the Year

Two Dave Perry-Miller real estate listing agents recently closed the second-highest Dallas sale of the year.

Agents Bo Parker, of the Highland Park office, and Cindy Bruner, of Preston Center office, represented the seller on a 1918 Hal Thompson beauty overlooking Exall Lake in Highland Park, which was listed for a little less than $9.5 million.

The home had been on and off the market over the last five years.

Victoria Larroca, communication coordinator for Dave Perry-Miller, said the previous owner invested in significant upgrades to the 9,035-square-foot four-bedroom home at 4412 Lakeside Drive.

The efforts paid off last week when the property sold after being on the market just 66 days, she added.

Bruner said multiple offers were made on the property, which shows there is still movement at the top end of the market – historically real estate agents find themselves in a bit of a lull at the end of the year, particularly in the luxury end market.

"The buyers loved the warmth and authenticity of the house, but I think it was all of the wonderful indoor and outdoor living spaces that really sold them on this property," Bruner said.

According to the Dallas County Appraisal District website, the home's 2017 certified value is $8,657,400.

The brand also closed another significant Highland Park property earlier this month at 6101 Saint Andrews for $5,495,000.