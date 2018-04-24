House of the Month: 3412 Wentwood Drive

This striking, modernist home in University Park was designed by an award-winning architect and is listed for $2.595 million. The utmost attention to design and detail has been paid with a focus on commercial- and energy-efficient construction.

The wide 80-foot lot allows ample room for the pool/spa and three-car garage with hard-surface play area behind a sliding gate. An impressive living area with 24-foot ceiling provides the perfect entertaining and everyday living space keynoted by floor-to-ceiling windows for a seamless indoor-outdoor relationship.

