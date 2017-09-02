House of the Month: 3449 Milton Avenue No. 3, University Park

Priced $849,000, this is an exceptional opportunity for a move-in ready transitional designer townhome near SMU and Snider Plaza.

Built by Robert Elliot in 2015, this immaculate new construction is light and bright. Featuring 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, the 2,691-square-foot home has an open floor plan, living/kitchen area with large windows, plantation shutters, and a modern fireplace.

There are dark wood floors throughout and a spacious gourmet kitchen with Ann Sacks tile, white stone counter tops, and stainless-steel appliances. The master bedroom has beautiful windows, a luxury bath, and two walk-in closets. The property only connects on the west side and features a comfortable balcony on the other.