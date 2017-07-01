House of the Month – 3601 Greenbrier Drive

This impeccable English home stands on a rare double lot in the University Heights subdivision of University Park. It was built by Bob Cresswell in 2005 with luxurious materials, and has been exceptionally well maintained. It features six bedrooms, 6.2 baths, five living areas, and a three-car garage.

The property contains all the extras that buyers expect in a luxury home: a large gourmet kitchen opening to the great room; state-of-the-art technology and lighting systems; a temperature-controlled wine room; a game room and home theater; a three-story elevator; and elegant grounds designed by Armstrong-Berger.

The outdoor living area includes a kitchen and fireplace, as well as ample room in the backyard for a fabulous pool and/or an extension of the entertainment area.