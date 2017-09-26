House of the Month: 3608 Lexington Avenue

Priced at $9,995,000, this stunning traditional home is now available. With seven bedrooms, one half and eight full bathrooms, the 14,400-square-foot house situated on more than half an acre exudes elegance in every detail. Completely remodeled from 2016–17, the open-concept floor plan provides ample space for entertaining, with top-of-the-line modern amenities. The home features elevator access to all three levels — including the 2,500-square-foot playroom on the third floor. The backyard oasis features lush landscaping, mature trees, and a breathtaking pool and spa.