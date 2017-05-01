House of the Month – 3644 McFarlin Boulevard

This spectacular Mediterranean home finished in 2009 boasts five bedrooms, six full baths, one half bath, a gourmet kitchen with two large islands, three living areas, media room, study, playroom, outdoor living area, three-car garage, and a sliding electric fence gate.It also has a third-floor bonus room that could easily be converted into an additional bedroom or exercise room. The home sits on an 80-by 150-foot lot with a fabulous backyard, covered porch, built-in grill, plus an additional large side yard on the east side. Other amenities include a backup generator and water filter-softener with RO filters. The house is close to several parks and shopping venues, including Highland Park Village and Snider Plaza. Attention to detail and exceptional quality make this home one to see.