House of the Month – 3716 Binkley Avenue, University Park

Traditional English charm, impeccable craftsmanship, and a premier location come together in this home offered at $1,420,000. The house has more than 4,300 square feet of space and features lightly-scraped wood floors and custom millwork in a design boasting a chef’s kitchen, three living areas, an office, three bedrooms, and three and a half baths — that’s including first-floor guest quarters and a master suite with a fireplace. The equally exquisite backyard has a stone patio, pool, and spa with waterfalls. The many extras include a utility room and butler’s pantry.