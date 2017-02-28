House of the Month – 4218 Arcady Avenue

This stately Highland Park house was built by Tatum Brown Custom Homes in 2015. Stone and wood floors accent the 12-room abode, which includes five bedrooms, as well as a gentlemen’s library and bar. The family room and kitchen overlook a spacious backyard, which boasts both open and covered terraces ideal for entertaining. Interior features include a built-in wine cooler, an elevator, multiple staircases, and an attached 3-car garage. Classic plaster detailing with stone accents gives the estate an air of sophistication.

