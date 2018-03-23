House of the Month: 4352 Normandy Avenue, UP

Located in University Park, this beautiful Tudor home offers a perfect balance of old and new. The property features an open and updated interior, as well as stained glass and leaded windows, Batchelder tile surround fireplaces, and a slate roof. Featuring five bedrooms and five bathrooms, this property has great walkability and is located in the highly sought-after Bradfield Elementary zone. A second-floor flex space, covered patio with a stone fireplace and built-in grill, oversized two-car garage, and guest quarters round-out this incredible property.

